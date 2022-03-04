Advertisement

Damon’s Beverage and Redemption is moving into a new home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The change comes after months of planning to not only better serve the needs of customers but to offer them new experiences as well.

Upgrades include a vast increase in parking spaces, double the retail space and a redemption center five times the size of the one at the old location.

The new site will soon have a full-time tasting room crafted to create a social experience for patrons.

The retail space is open but they are planning a grand opening the weekend of March 25th.

“Oh yeah, we’re gonna have gift giveaways like you wouldn’t believe. (We’re gonna have) raffles. We’re gonna have pop up sales. We’re gonna have tastings the entire time we’re going. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we’ll have some special deals as well. Just to give everybody a warm welcome.” Said Dave Makson, the General Manager of Damon’s Beverage and Redemption.

The new site is located at 700 Hogan Road in Bangor.

