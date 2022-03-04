Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon, Sunshine & Seasonable Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will cross the state this afternoon, producing some cloud cover as it moves through. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of our Friday with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s and feeling colder with a westerly breeze. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the single numbers and teens for overnight lows.

Saturday looks great with sunshine and some slightly milder temperatures. We’ll start the day with partly to mostly sunny skies followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. Highs on Saturday will be seasonable, reaching the upper 20s to mid-30s during the afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to track to our west later in the weekend. This will allow warmer air to move into the region Sunday. The area of low pressure will bring us some snow and wintry mix later Saturday night into Sunday morning then change to rain from south to north by later Sunday morning through the afternoon as warmer air takes over. Temperatures on Sunday will climb into the 40s to possibly near 50°. Right now it looks like Monday starts with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Another area of low pressure is forecast to approach later in the day giving us a chance for some rain and snow during the afternoon and evening then changing to all snow Monday night and moving out Tuesday morning. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the 30s.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly with highs between 18°-26°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 2°-15°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs between 29°-38°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Morning snow and mixed precipitation changing to rain from south to north by late morning into the afternoon then rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Tuesday: Morning light snow or snow showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

