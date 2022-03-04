Advertisement

2 Maine veterans homes on track for closure despite bill

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - The operator of veterans homes in Maine says its plans to close two facilities in the northern part of the state remain unchanged, but it’s willing to work with the state on a solution.

Maine Veterans’ Homes announced that its facilities in Machias and Caribou are expected to close in the spring.

The Maine Legislature is considering a bill that would require the organization’s board to seek legislative approval to close long-term care facilities.

Maine Veterans’ Homes said in a Friday statement that it is eager to have discussions about permanent solutions, but it is still waiting for notification from the state concerning its closure plans.

