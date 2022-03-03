Advertisement

Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRADFORD, New Hampshire (WABI) - Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New Hampshire.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a building in a yard that houses school buses exploded and left two people trapped inside.

Fire crews from multiple areas responded to the five alarm fire before rescuing the two people.

Fire officials say police officers were also treated for minor burns.

New Hampshire students are on a school vacation this week and the local school district said they’ll discuss how students will return to school on Monday with a limited number of buses.

