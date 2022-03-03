Readfield mom named “Maine Mother of the Year”

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Many Maine moms may claim to be the “Mother of the Year” - and with good reason.

But one Readfield mother has the paperwork to prove it.

Patricia Clark is a mother of three and the Director of Early Childhood Studies at the University of Maine at Augusta.

And according to American Mothers, Inc. - she’s the 61st Maine Mother of the Year.

Clark said she was surprised to find out that she had won after nominations from her daughters and students.

After seeing the impact that reading to her own daughters had, Clark chose childhood literacy as her “Mother of the Year Platform” - with a goal to close the “Million Word Gap.”

”There are so many mothers out there, great people, and it’s very hard,” Clark said. “When you hold a child in your arms and read an actual book, there’s nothing like it. I remember those days, my kids are old now, but I loved it.”

Clark will join nominees from the other 49 states at the annual American Mothers, Inc. conference in April, where the national winner will be recognized.

