Portland Sea Dogs to become the Bean Suppahs for one game in 2022

The Sea Dogs tradition of rebranding for a game will continue this summer.(Portland Sea Dogs)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Sea Dogs are scheduled to start their season at home on April 8, but for one game this summer, they will be the Maine Bean Suppahs.

The team will rebrand for their game on Aug. 13 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Bean suppers (suppahs to a Mainer) is a centuries-old New England tradition. Typically served on Saturday nights, bean suppers have been a source for feeding and gathering communities at churches and grange halls throughout the state.

“Much like attending a Sea Dogs game, bean suppahs have been an excellent way to bring the community together,” Sea Dogs general manager and President Geoff Iacuessa said in a statement. “We are excited to combine these two great traditions for a fun night at the ballpark where fans can enjoy a bean suppah and our National Pastime.”

The team will wear special uniforms for the game and there will be bean-themed promotions. There will also be beans available to eat at the game, including an all-you-can-eat bean supper buffet in the Gifford’s Pavilion. That will start an hour before the game and run through the first half of the game.

The Sea Dogs have previously rebranded as the Maine Whoopie Pies, and the Maine Red Snappers. Both rebrands will return to Hadlock Field in 2022. The Maine Whoopie Pies game will be played on June 10 while the Maine Red Snappers will take the field July 1.

The Sea Dogs will also take to the field as the Alces de Maine on May 19 as part of Minor League Baseball’s Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión or “Fun Cup.”

