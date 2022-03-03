Old Town woman honors grandfather, gives the gift of literacy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Since 1969, Literacy Volunteers of Bangor has been helping adults improve their reading and writing skills.

Kayla Boucher, 21, of Old Town is one of their literacy tutors.

She is a college student studying elementary education and political science.

When she is not in the classroom, you can find her tutoring adults at Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

She became a volunteer with the program to honor her grandfather, Ed Boucher. The two were awfully close. He and his wife of 50 years raised Kayla from infancy.

“When I have kids one day, I can do the same thing for them that my grandfather and grandmother did for me,” she said. “I always put myself last because that’s how he raised me. Always put everyone before yourself, and just make the most of every day, you know?”

For the first half of Ed’s life, he was unable to read. Everything from road signs to restaurant menus was a struggle.

“He could really only get the specials when he went out to eat because all you have to say is give me the special for tonight. It’s reading medical forms. It is really everything,” said Boucher.

Ed has been hiding his low literacy for decades. He often turned to his wife for help.

In 1983, Ed came to Literacy Volunteers where he met his tutor, Joyce. That started Ed’s four-decade partnership with LVB.

“I’m not sure if it weren’t for his tutor and the program if he would be able to take her to the doctors, do her medical forms, and give her the medications,” she said.

“Once he became a reader, he never stopped. There was not anything he would not pick up to read and navigate through,” said Mary Marin Taylor, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

Sadly, Ed passed away in January 2021 after a battle with COVID-19, but today, his legacy lives on through Kayla and the work of other volunteers.

“He would be so incredibly proud of her,” she said. “She is a 21-year-old woman with a very old soul. She’s been beautiful to get to know over again, and she’s just so clear about why she’s come back, what she wants to do, how she wants to help others, and the difference she wants to make.”

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor is offering a New Tutor Training course on Monday, March 21st from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more information on the tutor training and schedule, call Literacy Volunteers at 947-8451 or visit: lvbangor.org/volunteer/.

Learn more about Ed and Kayla’s story here.

Thank you Cindy Campbell of TownSquare Media for working with us to promote our upcoming Tutor Training (for more info,... Posted by Literacy Volunteers of Bangor on Friday, February 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.