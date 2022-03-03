Advertisement

NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening. (Source: WCBS, NYPD, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New...
Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

Latest News

The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower...
Supreme Court reverses decision allowing Muslims’ FBI surveillance bias suit
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
A thief (right) robbed a Walgreens in San Francisco and assaulted a customer (left) in the...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas
Michelle Toder, of Orono, prepares for her cross-country bicycle trip
Orono doctor preaches work-life balance, plans cross-country bicycle trip