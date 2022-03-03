Advertisement

Northern Light doctor offers safety tips during Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Dr. Amy Fenwick says last year they saw 180 patients admitted for traumatic brain injuries.
(Beatriz Reyna)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - March is brain injury awareness month.

Dr. Amy Fenwick is the Trauma Medical Director at Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center.

She says last year they saw 180 patients admitted for traumatic brain injuries.

Fenwick says they see everything from mild falls from standing, brain injuries from crashes and accidents and even blunt force trauma.

She says if you do hit your head be on the lookout for things like a persistent headache, nausea, vision changes or feeling off balance.

”Be careful, don’t drive or operate anything impaired, and if you don’t feel well, don’t try and sleep it off,” Fenwick said.

Fenwick also recommends wearing a helmet when skiing, snowboarding, or snowmobiling throughout the winter.

