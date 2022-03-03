Advertisement

Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.(Gray tv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST
ST. DAVID, Maine - A cow moose attacked a Maine teen, his dad and their sled dogs during a snowstorm.

Returning from a training run, they found the moose attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.

The 17-year-old Caleb Hayes was nearly stomped by the moose, after refusing to let go of the sled dogs’ harness system.

The Tuesday night ordeal ended when the teen shot the moose with a neighbor’s rifle.

His father, Jonathan Nathaniel Hayes, said he’s proud his son “put the safety of his team first, even when it meant his own life was in danger.”

