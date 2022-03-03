Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A man sentenced to life in prison for in the death of a police officer is appealing to Maine’s supreme court for a second time.

John Williams is seeking a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence about an arresting officer’s disciplinary record.

The attorney general’s office argued that the trooper’s disciplinary record did not rise to the level of requiring a new trial.

A hearing is scheduled for next week.

Williams was convicted of killing Cpl. Eugene Cole in Norridgewock.

Cole was the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.

