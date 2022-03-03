Advertisement

Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

A Georgia man is accused of sex trafficking a Kansas teenager.
By Mary Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia man is facing multiple charges after police said he lured a Kansas girl from her home after meeting her on the gaming app Roblox.

WGCL reports police in Clayton County, Georgia, are accusing 33-year-old Howard Graham of driving to Topeka, Kansas, to pick up the 13-year-old before bringing her back to his home state.

Investigators said Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the girl alerted one of the roommates that he wasn’t telling the truth.

“The roommate became extremely upset and confronted this perpetrator and this predator when he arrived back home from his job,” Clayton County Police Capt. John Ivey said.

Police said Graham dropped the child off at a Dollar General, and officers were able to locate her. The girl is back at home in Kansas.

Graham was arrested at his job and is now facing charges of interference with custody, trafficking and rape.

A Roblox spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WGCL that the company would comply with law enforcement in the case, and there are thousands of moderators tasked with enforcing community standards that include zero tolerance for sexual content.

“We filter all text chat on the platform to block inappropriate content or personal information, and we offer parental controls and features such as ‘Account Restrictions,’ so parents and caregivers have the option to limit chat to a curated list of contacts or turn chat off altogether,” the spokesperson said

Roblox has a page on its website dedicated to its safety procedures and community standards.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New...
Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

Latest News

The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower...
Supreme Court reverses decision allowing Muslims’ FBI surveillance bias suit
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
A thief (right) robbed a Walgreens in San Francisco and assaulted a customer (left) in the...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas
Michelle Toder, of Orono, prepares for her cross-country bicycle trip
Orono doctor preaches work-life balance, plans cross-country bicycle trip