Maine towns attempt to buy dormant trash plant for $1.5M

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) - Maine towns are putting in an offer to buy a Hampden waste plant for $1.5 million in an attempts to revive the shuttered plant that closed six months after its opening in 2020.

The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday that a group named the Municipal Review Committee is representing the 115 Maine towns that used the facility in the short span it ran.

The group said on Tuesday that it put in an offer to buy the Coast Resources waste plant for $1.5 million.

The owners will sell the plant to the committee if they cannot find a better offer by June.

