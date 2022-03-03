Advertisement

Maine teen rescued after falling through the ice

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A 13-year-old boy was rescued Wednesday after falling through the ice on Great Pond in Cape Elizabeth.

When Cape Elizabeth police officers Aaron Webster and Rory Benjamin, along with firefighters, arrived, they found the boy in open water about 100 feet from the shoreline.

Webster and Benjamin were able to walk on the ice and get within 50 feet of the boy before the ice became too thin to continue.

Webster then swam a rescue basket to the boy and helped pull him to safety.

Both Webster and the teen were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Cape Elizabeth police said they wanted to remind everyone that the ice on local ponds is not safe to walk on.

They urged people to gauge the ice safety by observing the ice color, measuring its thickness and being aware of external factors such as temperature.

Posted by Cape Elizabeth Police Department on Thursday, March 3, 2022

