Maine backs off plan for new medical marijuana rules

FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine marijuana regulators are backing off a proposal to change the state’s medical marijuana rules.

The rules included product tracking and other new security requirements.

Members of the industry slammed the proposal as an overreach that would likely result in higher costs for consumers.

The Portland Press Herald reported Thursday that the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy has decided to work with the industry to try again to draft a new set of rules.

