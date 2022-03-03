Maine backs off plan for new medical marijuana rules

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine marijuana regulators are backing off a proposal to change the state’s medical marijuana rules.

The rules included product tracking and other new security requirements.

Members of the industry slammed the proposal as an overreach that would likely result in higher costs for consumers.

The Portland Press Herald reported Thursday that the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy has decided to work with the industry to try again to draft a new set of rules.

