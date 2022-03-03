Advertisement

Longtime Bangor superintendent James Doughty passes away

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community is mourning the loss of longtime Bangor Schools Superintendent James Doughty.

Doughty’s obituary states he died unexpectedly on Monday surrounded by family at his son’s home in Bangor.

He was 83 years old.

According to his obituary, Doughty’s career in education spanned several Maine cities, including Searsport, Orono and Bangor.

The former Fifth Street Middle School in Bangor was named after him following his retirement.

He’s survived by his wife Susan, two children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New...
Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

Latest News

Michelle Toder, of Orono, prepares for her cross-country bicycle trip
Orono doctor preaches work-life balance, plans cross-country bicycle trip
Warmer Temperatures This Weekend
The change comes after months of planning to not only better serve the needs of customers but...
Damon’s Beverage and Redemption is Moving Into a new Home
Middle School team is headed to state competition.
All Saints Robotics Team headed for states, eyes on world competition
Special Olympics Maine has been put on hold throughout the pandemic.
Special Olympics Maine holds Snowshoe races as they return to competition