Longtime Bangor superintendent James Doughty passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community is mourning the loss of longtime Bangor Schools Superintendent James Doughty.

Doughty’s obituary states he died unexpectedly on Monday surrounded by family at his son’s home in Bangor.

He was 83 years old.

According to his obituary, Doughty’s career in education spanned several Maine cities, including Searsport, Orono and Bangor.

The former Fifth Street Middle School in Bangor was named after him following his retirement.

He’s survived by his wife Susan, two children and three grandchildren.

