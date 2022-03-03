Katahdin Region group awarded $375K to grow economy, retain young workers

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston recognized the six winners of the Maine Working Communities Challenge during a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon.

The Challenge aims to support local teams working together to address key issues in systemic ways.

TV5 caught up with the winning group from the Katahdin Region to find out how they plan to use the grant money.

“The primary goal is really investing in our youth here in the region. There’s been such a long-standing narrative of, ‘There are no jobs since the mills closed.’ That’s not the case any longer,” said Lucy Van Hook, Community Development Director of Our Katahdin.

Multiple organizations across the Katahdin Region came together to craft a winning application for the Maine Working Communities Challenge.

“[It took] a lot of energy and a lot of work around the table with all the partners, and so when we got the news I think everyone was excited. And of course, immediately sort of starting to roll up our sleeves and think about the years to come,” said Outdoor Sports Institute Executive Director Mike Smith of the moment they found out they had won.

The program has a unique design. It awards $375,000 implementation grants to each recipient over the course of three years.

Among the funding sources: $300,000 from the Mills Administration, and $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act approved by the Maine legislature.

“With funding from the state, and even more from private businesses and non-profit organizations I should add, these teams are doing the work on the ground that will benefit our rural communities both in the short and long term,” Gov. Mills said during Thursday’s press conference.

The Katahdin Region winners say it’s not one specific program or the actions of one organization that make a difference. They say with a community effort across a number of different sectors, the area’s economy can thrive during all four seasons, not just four months.

“Engaging young people in the region, creating more social connection, more opportunity for young people here in the region through vibrant, livable wage careers in outdoor recreation, which we all believe the Katahdin Region has huge potential for,” Smith said.

“Our goal long term is really to create the connective pathways for young people to be able to navigate the sort of landscape of outdoor recreation jobs and be able to access the skills training and education opportunities to develop their skills and become employable in the outdoor rec field,” Van Hook said.

“Congratulations!” Mills said. “The State of Maine is a committed partner in your efforts and I personally am cheering you on. On behalf of the 1.3 million people of Maine, I wish you, wholeheartedly, great success.”

According to a press release, these are all six implementation grant winners and a summery of their project goals:

Greater Bangor : To improve economic equality by engaging diverse voices and changing systems around workforce, education, entrepreneurial development, and community support. The team is particularly focused on the trades, food businesses, and individual entrepreneurship.

Katahdin Region : To build a thriving outdoor economy that delivers lasting prosperity for residents and creates career paths that help attract and retain younger workers.

Lewiston and Auburn : To build, support, enhance, and sustain a culture of opportunity, equity, and inclusion. This work will address wealth gaps, catalyze economic growth, and increase opportunity among the marginalized communities of Lewiston Auburn, especially Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) youth, immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and U.S.-born African Americans.

Maine Highlands : To understand how persistent and growing poverty impacts the region, and to develop collaborative and inclusive strategies so everyone in the team’s communities can thrive.

Washington County & the Passamaquoddy Tribe : To improve outcomes for marginalized community members, including but not limited to BIPOC individuals, immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, low-income community members, and those with disabilities.

Sagadahoc County: To create and strengthen interconnection between institutions and systems that serve local youth.

