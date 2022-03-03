Husson Career Fair Back in Person

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson Students are walking away Thursday with new connections that can help lead them to their first job after graduation.

After being held online last year about 50 businesses from around the state eagerly filled the Newman Gymnasium at the university Thursday for a career fair.

Employers were there to meet and maybe even hire Husson students and alumni.

There was a little something for everyone there.

Companies in attendance today included media, hospitality, business, and even the armed forces.

”I participated in the Zoom meeting last year and hired a wonderful intern from Husson. So that worked out really well. And I’m hoping to find somebody again this year,” said Stacey Guerin, owner of R.M. Flagg Restaurant Supply.

“It’s been super interesting. You know, there there’s so much opportunity for anyone who’s interested in business. The amount of variety there it’s actually very amazing. I wasn’t expecting it to be this big,” said Leighton Girardin, a student at Husson.

The face-to-face interactions are something these companies say they have missed when looking for students to hire.

