Gusty Wind & Falling Temperatures This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A northwest wind is increasing and will be gusty through the evening hours as low pressure moves off to our east and high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures have topped off in the 20s to low 30s this morning and will be falling this afternoon as the northwest wind ushers colder air into the region. Wind gusts to 30-35 MPH will be possible which will make things feel quite a bit colder. An upper level disturbance crossing the area this afternoon will produce some scattered snow showers for the afternoon hours. Skies will clear out tonight and colder air will move in as the night progresses. Overnight lows will drop back to near or below 0° especially away from the coast.

High pressure will build in for Friday. At the same time, we’ll have an upper level disturbance crossing the state. This will produce a bit of cloudiness across the area as it moves through so expect a mix of sun and clouds for our Friday. It will be a chilly day too with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s and feeling colder with a westerly breeze. Saturday looks great with sunshine and some slightly milder temperatures. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. with some sunshine and highs mainly in the 20s. Low pressure is forecast to track to our west later in the weekend. This will allow warmer air to move into the region Sunday. The area of low pressure will bring us some snow and wintry mix later Saturday night into Sunday morning then change to wintry mix and rain from south to north during the afternoon as warmer air takes over. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Right now it looks like Monday starts with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Another area of low pressure is forecast to approach later in the day giving us a chance for some rain and snow during the afternoon and evening.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds with scattered snow showers. Temperatures will fall to the single numbers and teens from north to south across the state by evening. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows between -10° to +3°, coldest north. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly with highs between 18°-27°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Morning snow and mixed precipitation changing to mix and rain during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain and snow possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.