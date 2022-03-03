Advertisement

Fourteenth Street School celebrates National Read Across America Week

Our very own Jon Small paid a visit to the Fourteenth Street School in Bangor Thursday morning to help celebrate with students there.
Jon Small reads to kindergarteners.
Jon Small reads to kindergarteners.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This is National Read Across America week.

Kindergarten teacher Kristy Dube says it’s been great to have guests all week reading to students to help bring the books to life.

She says this week is all about sharing the importance of reading beyond the school walls.

”It’s been a great opportunity this week to maybe have a little fun and explore some different kind of books, explore some diversity, some culture, and learning things that are a little bit beyond some of their reach,” Dube said.

“What it really showcases to our students is that reading is important not just as a student at the Fourteenth Street School but also as you grow up in life and become adults,” said Principal Brian Bannon.

Dube says at the end of the week, she hopes all the kids know they matter and that they each have a voice that needs to be heard.

