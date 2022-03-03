Eagles travel to Wesleyan to open NCAA Tournament

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson Eagles will try for their first-ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament win when they travel to Connecticut for their opening round game against Wesleyan.

Husson and Wesleyan tip off on Friday at 7:40 p.m. (WABI)

Justin Thompson said the team’s run to the North Atlantic Conference Tournament Championship shows they stand a good chance.

“Doing what we’ve been doing, and play defense at the level we played at the NAC Tournament will definitely be what we’re trying to do, and just keep moving the ball on offense like we have been,” said Thompson, senior forward.

