Dangerously Cold Temperatures & Wind Chills Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low departing to our east and a high approaching from the west continue to produce breezy northwest winds across the region. Gusts continue to reach up to 35 mph. Winds will gradually die down this evening, especially after midnight. Skies will continue to clear and lows will fall below zero for most locations. The cold temperatures combined with the strong winds will result in wind chill values that for all of us will range from the teens below zero to as cold as -30°. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for northern Maine where values will range from -20° to -30°. With wind chill values that cold, frostbite can set in within 10 minutes on any exposed skin.

As the high eventually centers on the region by early Friday, the winds will die down. The high will set us up for a sunny and dry pattern through Saturday. Highs on Friday will stay in the 20s with wind chill values through the first half of the day below zero. Saturday will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Clouds and winds will increase Saturday night ahead of our next system.

Watching another low-pressure system by Sunday. The center of the low looks to track just to our west allowing warmer air to stream into the region. Highs on Sunday expected to be in the 40s and even a few low 50s. Snow will start Sunday morning, but as temperatures warm up, the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and eventually all rain by the afternoon.

Monday looks to have highs well into the 30s & 40s. Light rain showers by Sunday could linger into Monday. Watching another low by Monday night that could bring a wintry mix into early Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies & cold. Lows ranging from the teens below zero over the north to the low single digits along the coast. Breezy first half of the night as winds out of the northwest will gust near 35 mph. Winds will die down to 10-20 mph after midnight. Bitterly cold wind chills likely.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of snow in the morning followed by a wintry mix and rain for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Early morning rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s, 40s & some low 50s. Another round of a wintry mix arrives late evening.

TUESDAY: AM wintry mix followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

