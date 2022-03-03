Central track stars cap off indoor journey

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Central’s Cassidy Hanson, Emily Champney-Brown, and Julia Viani took home school records in dash, high jump, and pole vault events, respectively, from the Eastern Maine Track & Field League’s Small School Championships.

The trio began their running careers in kindergarten (WABI/Mike Viani)

The trio began their running careers in kindergarten with the summer time Central Track Club and a 4x100 meter relay State Championship.

“I think it’s definitely made it more fun and interesting because we’ve been together for so long. It’s definitely bonded us as friends,” said Hanson, senior.

The Central Track Club competed in USA Track & Field events. Cassidy, Emily, and Julia were just five years old when they started competing together.

