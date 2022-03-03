Advertisement

Caravel Bobcats bring home Penobscot Valley Middle League Championships

The future is bright as these players eventually become Hermon Hawks
By Ben Barr
Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - The Caravel Middle School basketball programs had an outstanding showing at the Penobscot Valley Middle League Championships.

The future is bright as these players eventually become Hermon Hawks
The future is bright as these players eventually become Hermon Hawks(WABI/Nicole Middleswart)

Winning the Penobscot Valley Middle League Championship A Flight showed the Caravel Bobcats’ character on the Boys A Team.

“We played very hard. We played great as a team. We beat Glenburn in the championship, and we played very hard. We get to show what Caravel really is about as a community,” said Tommy Meserve, eighth grade power forward.

The Boys B Team brought home its own A Flight title from the PVML event, showing how much the community loves the game.

“I love to play basketball for Caravel obviously because they have a great coaching system, and I love the people and players who come here,” said Dominic Martin, eighth grade guard.

The Bobcats Girls A Team won the PVML B Flight Championship with a tight-knit, defensive group.

“You have to help help-side defense and be there just in case that person can’t get down there to help,” said Brooklynn Kelley, sixth grade forward/guard.

“Our team was more like a big family. It wasn’t just one player. We all contributed,” said Abby Dubois, eighth grade forward/guard.

The future is bright as these players eventually become Hermon Hawks.

The Boys B Team had an undefeated season, while the A Team lost one game all year.

The boys defeated Glenburn, while the girls took down Bangor Christian.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New...
Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

Latest News

Townsquare Media’s Chris Popper on Northern, Central, Downeast Maine basketball culture
Tournament season showing what basketball means to Maine
Mariners aiming for first girls title in school history
Oceanside set to face Hermon for Class B State Girls Basketball Championship
Eagles meeting Yarmouth on Friday at 8:45 p.m. in Class B title game
Ellsworth Eagles hope to complete undefeated season with State Championship
Hawks will face Oceanside Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center
Hermon Hawks ready for State Championship redemption
The Sea Dogs tradition of rebranding for a game will continue this summer.
Portland Sea Dogs to become the Bean Suppahs for one game in 2022