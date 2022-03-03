Caravel Bobcats bring home Penobscot Valley Middle League Championships

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - The Caravel Middle School basketball programs had an outstanding showing at the Penobscot Valley Middle League Championships.

Winning the Penobscot Valley Middle League Championship A Flight showed the Caravel Bobcats’ character on the Boys A Team.

“We played very hard. We played great as a team. We beat Glenburn in the championship, and we played very hard. We get to show what Caravel really is about as a community,” said Tommy Meserve, eighth grade power forward.

The Boys B Team brought home its own A Flight title from the PVML event, showing how much the community loves the game.

“I love to play basketball for Caravel obviously because they have a great coaching system, and I love the people and players who come here,” said Dominic Martin, eighth grade guard.

The Bobcats Girls A Team won the PVML B Flight Championship with a tight-knit, defensive group.

“You have to help help-side defense and be there just in case that person can’t get down there to help,” said Brooklynn Kelley, sixth grade forward/guard.

“Our team was more like a big family. It wasn’t just one player. We all contributed,” said Abby Dubois, eighth grade forward/guard.

The future is bright as these players eventually become Hermon Hawks.

The Boys B Team had an undefeated season, while the A Team lost one game all year.

The boys defeated Glenburn, while the girls took down Bangor Christian.

