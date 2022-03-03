Brightening Skies, Breezy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will slide to our east this morning. As it does so, snow and snow showers will taper off from west to east as the morning progresses. Most areas will see the snow ending by 8-9am however the snow will linger over Downeast locales until 10-11am. Skies will brighten as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today than they were yesterday with highs mainly in the 20s. High pressure will be building in from the west and when combined with low pressure exiting to our east, the pressure gradient over the area will tighten this afternoon resulting in a gusty north/northwest wind this afternoon. Gusts to 30-35 MPH will be possible which will make things feel quite a bit colder. Wind chills will feel like it’s in the single numbers and teens at times this afternoon. An upper level disturbance crossing the area this afternoon could produce a few snow showers for the afternoon hours. Skies will clear out tonight and colder air will move in as the night progresses. Overnight lows will drop back to near or below 0° especially away from the coast.

High pressure will build in for Friday. At the same time, we’ll have an upper level disturbance crossing the state. This will produce a bit of cloudiness across the area as it moves through so expect a mix of sun and clouds for our Friday. It will be a chilly day too with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s and feeling colder with a westerly breeze. Saturday looks great with sunshine and some slightly milder temperatures. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. with some sunshine and highs mainly in the 20s. Low pressure is forecast to track to our west later in the weekend. This will allow warmer air to move into the region Sunday. The area of low pressure will bring us some snow and wintry mix later Saturday night into Sunday morning then change to wintry mix and rain from south to north during the afternoon as warmer air takes over. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Right now it looks like Monday starts with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Another area of low pressure is forecast to approach later in the day giving us a chance for some rain and snow during the afternoon and evening.

Today: Morning snow and snow showers ending then brightening skies with a chance of a few snow showers during the afternoon. Highs between 20°-31°, coldest north. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows between -10° to +3°, coldest north. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly with highs between 18°-27°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Morning snow and mixed precipitation changing to mix and rain during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain and snow possible, mainly during the afternoon. Highs near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.