Black Bears close out regular season with Boston University

Puck drop from Alfond Arena is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday against the No. 14 Terriers
By Ben Barr
Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears sit at 6-20-4 on the season as they cap off the regular season with a series against Boston University.

Head Coach Ben Barr is looking for a strong performance to springboard his team into Hockey East Tournament play.

“If we can play well against BU, we should play well against anybody. Our league is so tight this year that if you’re playing the top seed or the fifth seed, you’re playing a really, really good team,” said Barr.

