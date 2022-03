BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is a new Batman trying to keep Gotham City safe..

‘The Batman’ is out in theaters as of Thursday..

The first show at the Bangor Mall Cinemas was at 3 in the afternoon..

We caught up with a very enthusiastic fan who was first in line.

The Riddler had to see 'The Batman'

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.