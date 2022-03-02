Wilton Call Center no longer closing

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - The Wilton Call Center is no longer closing.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced the administration is not moving forward with its request to end the lease. Instead, it is entering a new one-year contract.

The call center handles work for DHHS’s Mainecare program and currently employs 45 Mainers.

Maine’s legislative leaders from both the Democratic and Republican delegations are praising the administration for reversing its course and resolving the issue swiftly.

Moving forward, DHHS will work with the facility’s landlord to address improvements necessary for the building.

