Vigil to end the war in Ukraine held in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine gathered with people in the community Wednesday for a vigil to end the war in Ukraine.

They stood on the corner of Harlow and Central Streets in downtown Bangor holding signs asking people to honk for peace.

Larry Dansinger says their message is to end the fighting and violence and put a stop to the militarization of the region.

He says war is not inevitable.

”There is opposition to the war and we need to say so and not just assume somebody else is going to solve our problems, it’s just part of being active in the civic issues in our communities,” said Dansinger, Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

People at Wednesday’s vigil say they also want to support Russians who oppose the Ukraine war and bring attention to withdrawing the threat of the use of nuclear weapons.

