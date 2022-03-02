Some enviros not blown away by Maine space corp proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Some environmental advocates are skeptical about a proposal that would establish a Maine Space Corporation.

A committee of the Maine Legislature passed the proposal in February.

It is designed to create a public-private partnership to help grow a space and aerospace industry in the state.

Maine Public reports opponents of the proposal think the idea of a rocket launch site in Maine is a bad one.

Former independent U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage said she feared the proposal could lead to bird strikes and environmental degradation.

