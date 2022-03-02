Advertisement

Some enviros not blown away by Maine space corp proposal

Space
Space(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Some environmental advocates are skeptical about a proposal that would establish a Maine Space Corporation.

A committee of the Maine Legislature passed the proposal in February.

It is designed to create a public-private partnership to help grow a space and aerospace industry in the state.

Maine Public reports opponents of the proposal think the idea of a rocket launch site in Maine is a bad one.

Former independent U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage said she feared the proposal could lead to bird strikes and environmental degradation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer who fire the shot has been placed on paid leave. The AG's office is investigating.
Woman shot by Topsham officer in ‘armed confrontation’ has died
Locker room sign
Bangor gym running into problems with locker room pictures and videos
Maine State House
Mainers to reap benefit as revenue forecast creeps upward
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says the matter has been assigned to the Maine Attorney...
Authorities investigating incident in Patten

Latest News

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust
Bar Harbor Bank and Trust celebrates 135 years
People stood on the corner of Harlow and Central Streets in downtown Bangor holding signs...
Vigil to end the war in Ukraine held in Bangor
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Palmyra.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire, explosion in Palmyra
Light Snow Again Tonight