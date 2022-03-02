Some enviros not blown away by Maine space corp proposal
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Some environmental advocates are skeptical about a proposal that would establish a Maine Space Corporation.
A committee of the Maine Legislature passed the proposal in February.
It is designed to create a public-private partnership to help grow a space and aerospace industry in the state.
Maine Public reports opponents of the proposal think the idea of a rocket launch site in Maine is a bad one.
Former independent U.S. Senate candidate Lisa Savage said she feared the proposal could lead to bird strikes and environmental degradation.
