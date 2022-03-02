Advertisement

Nokomis meeting Falmouth for Class A State Boys Basketball Championship

Saturday’s tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis Warriors arrive at the Class A State Championship with more than just the Flagg brothers, freshman phenom twins Cooper and Ace.

Saturday’s tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena
Saturday’s tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena(WABI)

Cooper said the team is built around players who can score at will, and he’s liked what he’s seen on the defensive end too.

“We’re all bought in, and we know exactly what we have to do. We’re not worried about who’s getting the points, assists, or what’s happening. It’s just mostly about us being a team. Defensively as a team, we talk great. We’re the best defensive team in the state right now. It’s honestly just about the brotherhood and the team we have built together,” said Flagg, freshman forward.

The Warriors are set to take on Falmouth in a game matching the No. 1 seeds from the North and South. Tipoff is Saturday at 3 p.m. at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
Two men are in critical condition after an explosion at a commercial building in Bradford, New...
Two men critically injured after building explosion in New Hampshire

Latest News

Townsquare Media’s Chris Popper on Northern, Central, Downeast Maine basketball culture
Tournament season showing what basketball means to Maine
Mariners aiming for first girls title in school history
Oceanside set to face Hermon for Class B State Girls Basketball Championship
Eagles meeting Yarmouth on Friday at 8:45 p.m. in Class B title game
Ellsworth Eagles hope to complete undefeated season with State Championship
Hawks will face Oceanside Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center
Hermon Hawks ready for State Championship redemption
The Sea Dogs tradition of rebranding for a game will continue this summer.
Portland Sea Dogs to become the Bean Suppahs for one game in 2022