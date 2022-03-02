Nokomis meeting Falmouth for Class A State Boys Basketball Championship

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis Warriors arrive at the Class A State Championship with more than just the Flagg brothers, freshman phenom twins Cooper and Ace.

Cooper said the team is built around players who can score at will, and he’s liked what he’s seen on the defensive end too.

“We’re all bought in, and we know exactly what we have to do. We’re not worried about who’s getting the points, assists, or what’s happening. It’s just mostly about us being a team. Defensively as a team, we talk great. We’re the best defensive team in the state right now. It’s honestly just about the brotherhood and the team we have built together,” said Flagg, freshman forward.

The Warriors are set to take on Falmouth in a game matching the No. 1 seeds from the North and South. Tipoff is Saturday at 3 p.m. at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

