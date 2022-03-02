Advertisement

Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire, explosion in Palmyra

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating a house fire and an explosion in Palmyra that two people were injured in.

Crews from multiple towns were called to the home on Meadow Lane just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Five people were in the home at the time but were able to get out safely.

Officials say two of them suffered burn injuries.

One had to be taken to the hospital.

The home is destroyed.

Officials are trying to determine what sparked the fire.

