Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - A Patten man died shortly after being arrested by officers from the State Police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Forty-six-year-old Jeremy Lau was arrested at a house in Patten after someone called 9-1-1 for help.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of Lau’s death.

As is standard procedure in any in-custody or in-confinement death, the Attorney General’s Office is now investigating.

The office says no further details will be released at this time.

