Maine says universal masking in schools no longer a statewide recommendation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Department of Education advised Maine schools and childcare providers Wednesday that universal masking is no longer a statewide recommendation, but optional, effective March 9, 2022.

However, local school boards have the authority to determine requirements in their respective schools.

The Department of Health and Human Services says this change is dependent on continued stability in COVID-19 trends in Maine.

The Maine CDC still recommends universal masking in medical facilities, long-term care facilities, and other congregate living facilities.

