Maine looking for citizen scientists to track spawning smelt

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group of Maine conservation organizations and a state agency are looking for volunteers to help with a project to restore a species of important fish to the state’s waters.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has been working to rebuild the population of rainbow smelt for several years.

The fish are especially popular with ice fishermen in the state.

The marine department, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, the Downeast Salmon Federation and The Nature Conservancy are looking for volunteers to help with a coastwide spawning smelt survey this spring.

