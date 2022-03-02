Advertisement

Maine looking for citizen scientists to track spawning smelt

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group of Maine conservation organizations and a state agency are looking for volunteers to help with a project to restore a species of important fish to the state’s waters.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has been working to rebuild the population of rainbow smelt for several years.

The fish are especially popular with ice fishermen in the state.

The marine department, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, the Downeast Salmon Federation and The Nature Conservancy are looking for volunteers to help with a coastwide spawning smelt survey this spring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says the matter has been assigned to the Maine Attorney...
Authorities investigating incident in Patten
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Palmyra.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire, explosion in Palmyra
Houlton Border Patrol apprehend 27 Romanians after illegaly crossing in the U.S.
Locker room sign
Bangor gym running into problems with locker room pictures and videos

Latest News

Police lights
Maine has New England-high rate of fatal police shootings
While still an issue across the nation, there are promising signs showing the coronavirus...
Maine health care officials on lessons learned through 2 pandemic years
Maine lawmakers eye working conditions for renewables sector
Maine teen rescued after falling through the ice
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again