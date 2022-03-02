Advertisement

Maine aerospace company successfully tests unique new rocket engine

bluShift Aerospace says its rocket is powered by a non-toxic, carbon-neutral fuel
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine-based NewSpace startup has successfully tested a full-scale version of a new rocket engine.

bluShift Aerospace ignited its MAREVL 2.0 engine at Brunswick Tech Place Tuesday night for a static test fire. The engine is powered by a non-toxic, carbon-neutral, bio-derived solid fuel. It is 8 feet long and has a diameter of 2 feet.

The company says the test is the culmination of eight years of R&D, over two hundred tests using smaller rocket engines.

After the successful test, bluShift CEO Sascha Deri thanked his team of engineers. “I’m still shaking, and my heart is pounding a thousand beats per second, but wow – this test was exactly what we were hoping for,” he said.

The company says the successful test clears a path toward bluShift’s next suborbital rocket, Starless Rogue, and orbital rocket, Red Dwarf. The latter will deliver cubeSats and nanosats into polar orbit around the Earth. The small but powerful satellites can be produced cheaply and quickly by companies and research institutions who are seeking affordable and timely ways to get to space.

The company says there were 135 rocket launches worldwide in 2021, up from 104 in 2020 but that the byproducts from standard rocket engines’ exhaust are toxic, carbon-intensive, and harmful to the atmosphere.

On Jan. 31, 2021, bluShift made history when it launched the first commercial rocket in the world powered by eco-friendly, bio-derived fuel from Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
County by county breakdownof newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,034 new coronavirus cases, 1,064 new COVID vaccines given out

Latest News

Bangor City Hall
Bangor asks public for ideas to go green
Ellsworth School Department drops mask mandate
Ellsworth School Department drops mask mandate
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
Maine backs off plan for new medical marijuana rules
Masking requirement is lifted for Maine lawmakers
Masking requirement is lifted for Maine lawmakers
Resources like PocketLab Voyagers, Trail Cameras, Arduino Starter Kits, and Water Monitoring...
Maine schools receive STEM grants for science research