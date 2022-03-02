Light Snow Again Tonight. Turning Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase after sunset ahead of another weak and fast moving low. Snow showers will arrive in central & eastern Maine after midnight and will continue through about daybreak before ending. Snowfall totals will remain light with most spots only expecting a coating to up to a few inches. It does appear that areas along, south & east of I-95 will see the best chance of a few inches of snow. For many it will be just enough to make roads slippery. Lows overnight will range from the single digits over the north to the low 20s along the coast.

As the low moves out of the region early Thursday, an area of high pressure will begin to move in from the west. This high will bring increasing sunshine by the afternoon, but temperatures will be cold only reaching the teens & 20s for highs. The interaction between the high and low will create a tighter pressure gradient which will produce breezy conditions by midday Thursday lasting through the early evening. Northwest winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. This will make temperatures FEEL colder and at times, wind chill values will be below zero tomorrow afternoon.

As the high eventually centers on the region by Thursday night, the winds will die down & conditions will turn colder. Lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero. The high will set us up for a sunny and dry pattern through Saturday. Highs on Friday will stay in the 20s. Saturday will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 20s to low 30s.

Watching another low-pressure system by Sunday. The center of the low looks to track just to our west allowing warmer air to stream into the region. Highs on Sunday expected to be in the 30s & 40s. Snow will start Sunday morning, but as temperatures warm up, the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and eventually all rain by the afternoon.

Monday looks to have highs well into the 40s and even some low 50s. Light rain showers by Sunday could linger into Monday. Watching another low by Monday night that could bring a wintry mix into early Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing with areas of light snow after midnight. Lows will range from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coast. Light & variable winds.

THURSDAY: Light snow exiting the region by early morning. Sunshine returns by the afternoon with highs in the 20s. Winds will be breezy at times as NW winds could gust near 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Areas of snow in the morning followed by a wintry mix and rain for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: Early morning rain showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s, 40s & some low 50s. Another round of a wintry mix arrives late evening.

TUESDAY: AM wintry mix followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

