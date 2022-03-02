Jonesport finishes with gold in 2022 WinterKids Winter Games

JONESPORT, Maine (WABI) - WinterKids sets out to encourage kids across Maine to find new ways to have fun in the winter.

In this year’s Winter Games events, Jonesport finished with the gold medal.

West Bath came in silver, and the Smith School in Winterport finished with bronze.

“They associate WinterKids with fun,” said Julie Mulkern with WinterKids.

With 22 schools across Maine taking part this year, and more than 12,000 kids.

They’re showing there’s plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors.

“Maine winters can be super long and we want to make sure that people are active and outdoors no matter the weather. As we say at WinterKids, there’s no bad weather, only bad clothing,” said Mulkern.

The kids of Jonesport found lots of ways to enjoy winter, but one activity in particular stuck out.

“We were able to borrow ice skates for all of our students from the EdGE Center in Cherryfield and some of them touched our town pond for the very first time. It was awesome to see,” said Jeanna Carver, a pre-k teacher.

The EdGE Center is a program within Maine Seacoast Mission.

And all their efforts to get kids outdoors, seemed to have worked.

“The week after we went Ice Skating, I took my daughter down to the town pond and Jeanna’s daughter showed up and there was like 20 kids ice skating. So it was amazing to see the town pond being used again,” said Marni Crowley, a 3rd grade teacher.

With the $10,000 prize they plan to donate some, and buy more winter equipment with the rest.

“Oh it’s amazing, it really is amazing. We’ve put a lot of work into this,” said Crowley.

