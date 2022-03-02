Jimmie’s Ice Cream and Grill in Brewer now open

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a sign spring is near.

It may have felt like 15 degrees on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from enjoying Jimmie’s Ice Cream and Grill in Brewer on opening day.

While most people in line opted for their warm burgers and hand cut fries, there were quite a few milkshakes going out the windows.

Rebecca Gideon says the hard scoop shakes are definitely one of their most popular items.

She says despite the weather, she will probably have one herself by the end of the day.

”It brings back summer and spring vibes for everyone, so I think it’s just like the sooner you get in, the sooner you get that feeling and you know summer is coming along,” said Gideon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.