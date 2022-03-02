Advertisement

Houlton Border Patrol apprehend 27 Romanians after illegaly crossing in the U.S.

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than a couple dozen people trying to enter the United States illegally are back in Canada after being stopped by Houlton Station Border Patrol agents.

A convoy of four vehicles carrying 27 Romanians illegally in the U.S. was intercepted at the border near Union Corners last Friday.

They were taken to the Fort Fairfield Station for further processing.

Agents say one person was taken to the hospital due to a medical concern but later released back into Border Patrol custody.

All of the vehicles and a significant amount of U.S. and foreign currency was seized.

The lead agent Jodi Williams says it was a a coordinated effort by various stations on the border and Canada Border Services Agency.

