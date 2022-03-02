Golden Bucks finish strong at State Girls Wrestling Tournament

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport girls wrestlers returned from the Class B State Championships with Paige Anderson winning the 182 lb. title, and Jazmyne Rines, Elizabeth Bernier, and Naomi Bragg taking 2nd at 126, 160, and 132 lb., respectively.

182 lb. champion, three second-place finishes (WABI)

Anderson said it was a wonderful way to cap off the team’s journey this winter.

“Our matches showed how much work we put in over the season. Whether we’ve had one match, or we could’ve had 20 matches that day. It definitely shows the work that we put in over the season and how much working with guys can help us,” said Anderson.

Anderson added that it was great to see the rising competition in Maine girls wrestling.

