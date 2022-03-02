Advertisement

Former Black Bear celebrates winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WABI) - Former Black Bear Jamil Demby is celebrating a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl
The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl(WABI)

He was on the sidelines as he continues to rehab from a ruptured patella tendon injury that he suffered during training camp.

Demby said the opportunity to win another Super Bowl is lighting a fire under him to get back on the field.

“That just brings a different hunger and motivation to be able to be in this moment, go through what I went through this year, and still be a part of something so special gives me motivation to come back. That’s what I want to strive for every year,” said Demby, guard.

Demby celebrated with fellow members of the 2018 NFL Draft class on one of the Rams’ victory parade buses.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
County by county breakdownof newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,034 new coronavirus cases, 1,064 new COVID vaccines given out

Latest News

The Sea Dogs tradition of rebranding for a game will continue this summer.
Portland Sea Dogs to become the Bean Suppahs for one game in 2022
Black Bears to debut with Hartford on Saturday at 1 p.m. at ‘The Pit’ in Orono
Maine enters America East Women’s Basketball Tournament as top seed
The future is bright as these players eventually become Hermon Hawks
Caravel Bobcats bring home Penobscot Valley Middle League Championships
The trio began their running careers in kindergarten
Central track stars cap off indoor journey
Husson and Wesleyan tip off on Friday at 7:40 p.m.
Eagles travel to Wesleyan to open NCAA Tournament