Former Black Bear celebrates winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WABI) - Former Black Bear Jamil Demby is celebrating a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl (WABI)

He was on the sidelines as he continues to rehab from a ruptured patella tendon injury that he suffered during training camp.

Demby said the opportunity to win another Super Bowl is lighting a fire under him to get back on the field.

“That just brings a different hunger and motivation to be able to be in this moment, go through what I went through this year, and still be a part of something so special gives me motivation to come back. That’s what I want to strive for every year,” said Demby, guard.

Demby celebrated with fellow members of the 2018 NFL Draft class on one of the Rams’ victory parade buses.

