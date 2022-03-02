Forest Hills putting 65-game MPA winning streak on the line in Class D State Boys Basketball Championship

JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - The Forest Hills Tigers are bringing a 65 MPA game winning streak into their Class D State Championship matchup with the Southern Aroostook Warriors.

Forest Hills and Southern Aroostook are scheduled to tip off at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. (WABI)

The players said they’ve got a solid foundation and game-plan to keep the wins coming, along with another Gold Ball returning to Jackman.

“We’ve got big shoes to fill. Everyone in the summer and fall came in and worked hard. We got better, and now we’re back where we were a couple years ago,” said Mason Desjardins, junior point guard.

“We play at a fast pace and just try to run everyone until they’re tired. We want them to sub out their starters so it’s our starters vs. their bench,” said Braidan Welch, sophomore guard.

Welch added that there’s been players in every grade level stepping up for the Tigers.

*Note: winning streak including MPA sanctioned games. The Tigers fell to Madison twice during altered 2020-21 season, collecting records of:

2018-2019 22-0

2019-2020 22-0

2020-2020 12-2 No MPA Tournament

2021-2022 21-0 As of 3/3/22

