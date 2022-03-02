Advertisement

Downeast to DC: truck convoy heading towards nation’s capital to rally against mandates

By Morgan Sturdivant and Angela Luna
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Downeast to DC.

That’s what a group of Mainers supporting a truck convoy heading towards the nation’s capital are calling their rally Wednesday.

Organizers of ‘The People’s Convoy’ say they are not going into DC and will be joining other convoys from around the country in Maryland.

They say they are against mask and vaccine mandates.

We were there as they gathered at Dysart’s in Hermon.

They say the groups ‘The People’s Convoy’ and ‘Health Choice Maine’ are all about standing up for the rights they believe are important and say are being compromised with mandates.

Organizers and volunteers say one of their main issues is supporting medical freedom for all.

We spoke to John Linnehan who says he’s proud to bring awareness to protecting the country’s constitutional rights.

”I appreciate all truckers that are fighting for our freedoms. It’s about people just standing up, and, you know, obviously I want to create attention. That’s why I wear the flag suit. I’m flying a big flag in the back of my truck. But, I am a patriot. America first. 100%,” said Linnehan.

The convoy is stopping in Kennebunk later Wednesday for another rally on the way to Maryland.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team
John Williams file photo
Man who shot deputy appeals to state supreme court, again
Bangor Public Library sign
Bangor Public Library dealing with unprecedented spike in crime
Red and blue police lights
Man dies after being arrested in Patten, AG’s office investigating
County by county breakdownof newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,034 new coronavirus cases, 1,064 new COVID vaccines given out

Latest News

Bangor City Hall
Bangor asks public for ideas to go green
Ellsworth School Department drops mask mandate
Ellsworth School Department drops mask mandate
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
Maine backs off plan for new medical marijuana rules
Masking requirement is lifted for Maine lawmakers
Masking requirement is lifted for Maine lawmakers
Resources like PocketLab Voyagers, Trail Cameras, Arduino Starter Kits, and Water Monitoring...
Maine schools receive STEM grants for science research