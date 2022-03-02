Downeast to DC: truck convoy heading towards nation’s capital to rally against mandates

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Downeast to DC.

That’s what a group of Mainers supporting a truck convoy heading towards the nation’s capital are calling their rally Wednesday.

Organizers of ‘The People’s Convoy’ say they are not going into DC and will be joining other convoys from around the country in Maryland.

They say they are against mask and vaccine mandates.

We were there as they gathered at Dysart’s in Hermon.

They say the groups ‘The People’s Convoy’ and ‘Health Choice Maine’ are all about standing up for the rights they believe are important and say are being compromised with mandates.

Organizers and volunteers say one of their main issues is supporting medical freedom for all.

We spoke to John Linnehan who says he’s proud to bring awareness to protecting the country’s constitutional rights.

”I appreciate all truckers that are fighting for our freedoms. It’s about people just standing up, and, you know, obviously I want to create attention. That’s why I wear the flag suit. I’m flying a big flag in the back of my truck. But, I am a patriot. America first. 100%,” said Linnehan.

The convoy is stopping in Kennebunk later Wednesday for another rally on the way to Maryland.

