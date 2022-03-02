Advertisement

Collins introduces bill called Reproductive Choice Act

Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday
Senator Susan Collins asks a question at the U.S. Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has introduced an alternate bill to “enshrine the important protections” established by Roe v. Wade by codifying them into law.

However, Collins says her bill, called the Reproductive Choice Act, would do so without undermining some protections to religious objections that have been in place.

Among those protections, that she calls “conscience protections,” health care providers performing abortions can provide certain materials to the patient to aid their decision making.

Collins introduced the bill with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

They are filing it as a substitute amendment to the Women’s Health Protection Act cosponsored by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer who fire the shot has been placed on paid leave. The AG's office is investigating.
Woman shot by Topsham officer in ‘armed confrontation’ has died
Locker room sign
Bangor gym running into problems with locker room pictures and videos
Maine State House
Mainers to reap benefit as revenue forecast creeps upward
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says the matter has been assigned to the Maine Attorney...
Authorities investigating incident in Patten

Latest News

Members of the fishing industry closely watch trends about lobster settlement because they...
Baby lobster numbers remain below average off New England
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Bank of America donates to Good Shepherd Food Bank to address food insecurity in Maine
The Maine Veterans' Home in Caribou will soon be closing.
Bill to prevent Caribou and Machias veterans’ home closures goes before committee
bluShift Aerospace
Maine aerospace company successfully tests unique new rocket engine
The kids of Jonesport found lots of ways to enjoy winter, but one activity in particular stuck...
Jonesport finishes with gold in 2022 WinterKids Winter Games