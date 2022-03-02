Collins introduces bill called Reproductive Choice Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has introduced an alternate bill to “enshrine the important protections” established by Roe v. Wade by codifying them into law.

However, Collins says her bill, called the Reproductive Choice Act, would do so without undermining some protections to religious objections that have been in place.

Among those protections, that she calls “conscience protections,” health care providers performing abortions can provide certain materials to the patient to aid their decision making.

Collins introduced the bill with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

They are filing it as a substitute amendment to the Women’s Health Protection Act cosponsored by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

