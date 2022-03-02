Brightening Skies & More Seasonable Today, More Light Snow Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, which brought us some snow last night and early this morning, will move to our east today. Skies will brighten from west to east across the state this morning with skies turning partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will feel pretty good today with highs reaching the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area tonight and early Thursday morning. This too will bring us the chance for some light snow and snow showers moving in mainly after midnight tonight and exiting the area Thursday morning. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two can be expected by daybreak Thursday. Temperatures tonight will be colder with lows in the teens to low 20s.

Any lingering snow showers will move out Thursday morning followed by brightening skies Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday with highs mainly in the 20s. High pressure will build in for Friday and Saturday with some sunshine and highs mainly in the 20s. Low pressure is forecast to track to our west later in the weekend. This will allow warmer air to move into the region Sunday. The area of low pressure will bring us some snow and wintry mix to start Sunday morning then changing to wintry mix and rain from south to north during the afternoon as warmer air takes over. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Rain showers may linger into Monday.

Today: Lingering snow showers possible early then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 26°-36°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Light snow and snow showers likely after midnight. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two possible. Lows between 12°-24°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Highs between 19°-31°, coldest north. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Morning snow and mixed precipitation changing to mix and rain during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.