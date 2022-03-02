Bill to prevent Caribou and Machias veterans’ home closures goes before committee

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - A bill to prevent the closure of the Maine Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias went before a legislative committee Wednesday.

And is one step closer to passing.

The Maine legislature’s Veteran and Legal Affairs Committee met Wednesday to hear arguments and testimony.

This bill from Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would provide funding for the Maine Veterans’ Homes as well as adding a law stating that the legislature would have to vote for any facilities to open or close.

”When I asked the CEO of the Maine Veterans’ Home what the legislature could do to keep these facilities open I was met with silence. It seem to me that the powers to be were intent on closing these facilities despite outcry from the congressional delegation, legislative leaders, and more importantly the community. If that is the case, we need to ask ourselves, is this how we’re going to treat our service men and women?” said Jackson

The full legislature will vote on the bill next week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.