Benton man pleads no contest to murdering his sister and brother-in-law

Glenn Brown will be sentenced in April.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
BELFAST Maine (WABI) - A Benton man accused of shooting and killing his sister and brother-in-law pleaded no contest Wednesday in a Belfast courtroom.

A judge accepted the plea of no contest for two counts of murder for 68-year-old Glenn Brown.

The plea means Brown accepts there was enough evidence to convict him.

Brown’s sister, Tina Bowden, and her husband, Richard Bowden, both 64, were shot to death in their home in Waldo in October 2020.

Court documents say Brown walked into the Belfast Police Department on the afternoon of October 5th and said he had just quote, “shot two exotic birds.”

Brown and his siblings reportedly had an ongoing civil battle with their sister, Tina, regarding their stepfather’s estate.

Brown’s attorney tells TV5 several factors went into Brown deciding to plead no contest including that if they went to trial, Brown believed it would highlight the family dysfunction.

He says this act was highly out of character for Brown.

“It’s difficult to tell, but these weren’t his normal circumstances,” said Brown’s defense attorney, Jeff Silverstein. “He, I guess, was put to great extremes as far as dealing with the plethora of things. So, we think that kind of helps us to understand why things went so awry that afternoon.”

The State declined to comment until after sentencing, which is scheduled for April 4th.

