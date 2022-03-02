Bar Harbor Bank and Trust celebrates 135 years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is celebrating quite the milestone this week.

This Friday will mark 135 years of banking, financial services and wealth management.

The bank was incorporated in 1887 in Bar Harbor and is still headquartered there today.

It was the first formal banking institution on Mount Desert Island and has grown to more than 50 branches across Northern New England.

”I feel really proud that we’ve persevered through world wars, pandemics, all sorts of challenges, even within our local economies and yet we’ve continued to grow and flourish as an organization to what we are today,” said Sarah Catanese, VP, Colleague and Customer Engagement manager.

To celebrate, they are hosting a drawing to give away $135 gift cards to winners of a raffle at all their branches this week.

You can visit barharbor.bank/anniversary for more information.

