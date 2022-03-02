Advertisement

Bank of America donates to Good Shepherd Food Bank to address food insecurity in Maine

Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bank of America has donated enough for 150,000 meals to address food insecurity in Maine thanks to an employee vaccine program.

The bank donated $50,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank through its COVID-19 Employee Booster Initiative.

The initiative pledged to donate $100 for each employee in Maine who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine before the end of January.

President of Maine’s Bank of America Bill Williamson says it’s a win-win situation.

The company says they made an additional contribution to address the increased need experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country.

”Very proud to be able to support Good Shepherd, with the $50,000. Our employees are very grateful that they could do their shots, do their boosters, and at the same time being able to make a meaningful contribution to the community,” said Bank of America Maine President Bill Williamson.

“We have an effort to end hunger in Maine by 2025 and we are on our way to that goal so this donation will help us reach that goal,” said Good Shepherd Foundation Relations Officer Georgia Jenkins.



